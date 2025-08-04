UPSON CO JEFF DAVIS ROAD BRIDGE OPENING POSTPONED

Upson County...Road opening will be postponed on the Jeff Davis Bridge over Ten Mile Creek until November 2025 for a bridge replacement project
Thomaston, GA—The opening of the Jeff Davis bridge has been postponed until November due to unforeseen challenges encountered by the contractor. During the drilling process, they encountered more rock than initially anticipated, which necessitated additional drilling efforts. This unexpected geological situation has led to a delay in the project timeline, resulting in the adjusted date for opening the bridge to traffic.
We appreciate your understanding and patience as we work to ensure the bridge is completed safely and effectively. Further updates will be provided as we move closer to the new opening date.
