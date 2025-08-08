T-U SCHOOLS GA. MILESTONES SCORES

Thomaston-Upson County Schools See Continued Growth in Georgia Milestones Scores!!
This morning, the GaDOE released the Georgia Milestones Assessment System (Milestones)
results for the 2024-2025 school year. The Georgia Milestones Assessment System meets the
federal requirement that states test students in math and English language arts (ELA) in grades
3-8 (EOG) and once in high school (EOC). Students in grade 5 take the science EOG, 8th
graders take the EOG assessment in science and social studies, and students enrolled in
state-tested high school courses take the Milestones EOC for each course.
The Thomaston-Upson County Schools continues to demonstrate steady academic growth, with
2025 Georgia Milestones results showing notable gains in reading, math, science, and social
studies.
Reading scores showed positive momentum in multiple grade levels, with Grades 3, 4, 6, 7, and
American Literature all experiencing an increase in the percentage of students reading at or
above grade level. Sixth grade led the way with a 13 percentage point increase in reading status
from the previous year.
Math performance remained strong, with several grades holding steady from 2024 and others
posting gains. Fifth and sixth grades both improved, with sixth-grade math increasing by eight
percentage points compared to last year.
In science, fifth-grade students posted a 6 percentage point increase in scoring proficient,
marking one of the largest single-subject jumps across the district. U.S. History also recorded
gains, contributing to the district’s overall upward trend in student achievement.
Students in grades 3, 5, and 8 for English Language Arts, and grades 5 and 8 for Math, have
the opportunity to retest if they did not meet the required score. The data released at this time
does not reflect retest results, which will be published at a later date.
These results reflect all the hard work of our students, the dedication of our teachers, and the
support of our families. Thomaston-Upson County Schools remain committed to building on this
momentum through targeted instructional strategies, ongoing professional learning, and strong
partnerships between schools and the community.
You can find the full data release on the Georgia Department of Education website
at:https://gadoe.org/contact/press-releas
