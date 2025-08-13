UPSON BOC CALLED MEETING ON TAX MILLAGE

The Upson County Board of Commissioners has tentatively adopted a 2025 millage rate which will require an increase in property tax by 5.22%. All concerned citizens are invited to the public hearing on the tax increase to be held at the Thomaston-Upson Government Complex, 106 E. Lee St., Suite 120, Thomaston, GA on Tuesday, August 19 th, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. Times and places of additional public hearings on this tax increase are at the ThomastonUpson Government Complex, 106 E. Lee St., Suite 120, Thomaston, GA on Tuesday, August 26 th, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. This tentative increase will result in a millage rate of 9.460 mills, an increase of 0.469 mills. Without this tentative increase, the millage rate will be no more than 8.991 mills. The proposed tax increase for a home with a fair market of $200,000 is approximately $32.54 and the proposed tax increase for non-homestead property with a fair market value of $125,000 is approximately $23.45
