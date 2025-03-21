U-L HIGH THEATRE PRESENTS

Upson-Lee High School theatre presents "The SpongeBob Musical" April 17th and 18th at 6:30 PM and April 19th at 2 PM at the Upson-Lee Fine Arts Center. Tickets may be purchased at the door. Adults: $10 and students $5. Children 5 years and younger and Thomaston-Upson School System employees (with ID) are free.
Synopsis: When the citizens of Bikini Bottom discover that a volcano will soon erupt and destroy their humble home, SpongeBob and his friends must come together to save the fate of their undersea world. With lives hanging in the balance and all hope lost, a most unexpected hero rises up. The power of optimism really can save the world! "The SpongeBob Musical" is based on the animated series created by Stephen Hillenburg.
