NEW HIRE T-U SCHOOLS

At the Tuesday, March 4, called board meeting, the Thomaston-Upson Board of Education approved Dr. Tiffany Taylor as Director of Secondary Curriculum and Student Services, as recommended by Superintendent Dr. Larry Derico. Dr. Taylor currently serves as Executive Director of Teacher and Leader Effectiveness in the Griffin-Spalding School District. She holds both a Ph.D. and M.Ed. in Educational Leadership from Mercer University along with a B.S. in English, Secondary Education from the University of West Georgia. Dr. Taylor has experience as a teacher, graduation coach, principal, and district office director. She will move into this position in April 2025.
