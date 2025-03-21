CITIZEN SCIENTISTS WANTED BY FLINT RIVERKEEPER

Citizen Scientists are crucial to the success of Flint Riverkeeper and we need YOU! The 1-day training is free and provided by Flint Riverkeeper, as well as all needed equipment. Our citizen scientists monitor the health of the watershed in their neighborhood at least 1 day per month and report their data. It is a great activity for families or anyone who enjoys science!
The watershed is large and our staff can't be everywhere at once. The data you collect will let us know if there's a problem needing our attention. Many of our major water victories were built on the data collected by volunteers like you!
FRk's Watershed Specialist RJ Gipaya is hosting a free training March 29th at the Flint Riverkeeper office in Albany, GA. For more information, or to sign up, contact RJ at robert@flintriverkeeper.org
