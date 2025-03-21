HENRY CO RAPPER PLEADS GUILTY FOR POSSESSING MACHINEGUN AT HOSPITAL

Henry County Resident Pleads Guilty to Possessing Machinegun at Hospital
Defendant, a Rap Musician Known as Quez 2RR, Had Stolen Weapon in Labor and Delivery; Federal Case Linked to Ongoing Metro Atlanta Shooting Investigation
MACON, Ga. – A Henry County man who had a stolen Glock 9mm handgun with a loaded 30-round extended magazine capable of converting to a fully automatic weapon while at the Labor and Delivery unit of a hospital has pleaded guilty to possessing a machinegun.
Terrell Monquez Searcy, 21, of McDonough, Georgia, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a machinegun before U.S. District Judge Tilman E. “Tripp” Self on March 20. Sentencing is scheduled for June 4, 2025, in Athens. There is no parole in the federal system.
“All those found in possession of machineguns and with illegal conversion devices in the Middle District of Georgia will be held accountable for breaking federal law,” said Acting U.S. Attorney C. Shanelle Booker. “This case exemplifies how law enforcement effectively engages to remove illegal firearms from the streets and hold criminals accountable as we work together to make our communities safer.”
“Machinegun conversion devices enable a conventional semi-automatic pistol to function as a fully automatic firearm which is illegal,” said Assistant Special Agent in Charge Beau Kolodka. “Anyone possessing these illegal machinegun conversion devices will be facing felony charges. ATF will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to keep them off our streets.”
According to court documents, the stipulation of facts and other statements made in Court, Monroe Police Department officers were dispatched to Piedmont Walton Hospital on Aug. 17, 2023, after a nurse observed Searcy in a Labor and Delivery room with a handgun, which is prohibited in the hospital. When hospital security came to the room, Searcy admitted he did have a handgun and that he put it under the couch cushion. He gave the firearm—a Glock Model 17 9mm handgun with a loaded 30-round extended magazine—to security and remained in the room. Hospital security noticed that a full auto sear pin appeared to have been attached to the rear of the slide, making the firearm a machinegun, prompting the call by hospital security to police. Police ran the serial number on the firearm and found out it was reported stolen from Walton County, Georgia. Searcy was taken into custody.
ATF agents tested the firearm and confirmed it did function as a machinegun. Further investigation revealed that Searcy, a rapper known as Quez 2RR, had showcased a pistol with what appeared to be a machinegun conversion device in music videos on a YouTube channel. In a music video titled “Traffic,” Searcy rapped, “I pop out a switch on the back of my Glock” and “I put a switch on the back of my Glock, just to clean up the street when it’s time for that action.” At one point in the video, Searcy’s holding a pistol in his waistband with what appears to be a machinegun conversion device attached to the back.
Following the federal indictment charging Searcy with possessing a machine gun in August 2024, agents located Instagram messages between Searcy and a female law enforcement officer with the Clayton County Police Department. Between January and March 2023, Searcy asked the police officer to run his information to see if there were any warrants for his arrest. The police officer also provided information to Searcy regarding an active homicide investigation. During an interview with Clayton County Police Department detectives, the officer admitted to providing Searcy with information on an active homicide investigation and advising Searcy when she located active warrants for his arrest.
On Feb. 11, 2025, members of the ATF, McDonough Police Department and Henry County Sheriff’s Office executed a federal search warrant at Searcy’s residence in McDonough, Georgia. Searcy and two other men were in the home along with several firearms. The defendant told agents that he had been living at the residence for a couple of months, that he slept with a Draco firearm under his bed and that the Glock 17 found in the living room belonged to him. ATF agents submitted test fires from both firearms to the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN) to determine if either firearm had been used in other crimes. The Micro Draco recovered from Searcy’s bedroom returned with several NIBIN leads, including two from the DeKalb County Police Department. Both DeKalb County incidents indicated that the Micro Draco was used in a drive-by shooting in DeKalb County where four people, including two juveniles, were shot inside their homes. Each shooting occurred within just days of Searcy receiving information from the Clayton County police officer on the active Clayton County homicide where his friend was shot and killed.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) investigated the case, with assistance from the City of Monroe Police Department, Clayton County Police Department, McDonough Police Department, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, the Dekalb County Police Department and the Piedmont Walton Hospital Security Department.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel Peach is prosecuting the case for the Government.
