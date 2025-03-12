THOMASTON POLICE ARRESTED A SUSPECT FOR THREAT TO CLERK AT RACEWAY

Suspect Taken into Custody After Threatening Clerk at Raceway Gas Station
Thomaston, GA – 03/12/25 – On Wednesday, at approximately 5:00 AM, officers from the Thomaston Police Department (TPD) responded to a call about a suspect armed with a gun making threats at the Raceway Gas Station. Before law enforcement arrived on the scene, the suspect fled in a pickup truck.
A preliminary investigation, conducted in collaboration with Upson County Deputies, led to the identification of a possible suspect. Officers located the suspect’s vehicle behind a house on West Moore’s Crossing. The area was secured, and surveillance was set up until proper warrants could be obtained.
TPD Detectives swiftly responded and obtained both a search warrant for the property and an arrest warrant for the suspect, identified as Kelton Raines, a 28-year-old from Thomaston, Georgia. Due to concerns about the suspect being armed, the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team was notified and requested to provide assistance executing the warrants.
While the area was secured and surrounded, negotiators from the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office contacted the suspect via phone, convincing him to exit the residence unarmed. Raines complied and was taken into custody without further incident.
According to preliminary findings, the incident began with a dispute between Raines and the clerk at the Raceway Gas Station. After the argument, the suspect retrieved an assault rifle from his truck and returned to the store, making threats to the clerk, who fled in fear. Thankfully, no injuries were reported during the incident.
“We are grateful for the swift and coordinated efforts of our Police Department, the Upson County SO, along with assistance from the Spalding County SO SWAT Team, all of which ensured a peaceful and safe resolution to this situation,” said Police Chief Mike Richardson. “The teamwork and professionalism demonstrated by our officers and partners contributed to preventing any harm to the public.”
