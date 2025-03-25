SCTC CAREER FAIR 4/16/25

Southern Crescent Technical College will be hosting a Career Fair on Wednesday, April 16 and SCTC alumni, students and the community are invited! Over 40 employers will be attending including Piedmont Fayette Hospital, Atlanta Gas Light, Dart Container Corporation, Delta Airlines, Upson Regional Medical Center, and Thomaston Police Department. The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office will also be on hand as part of the Georgia Governor’s Highway Safety Community Event promoting exciting career opportunities and advocating for driver safety and seatbelt use. Bring your resume, dress for success, and be ready to interview at this exciting event. See you at the Southern Crescent Technical College Career Fair on April 16 at our Griffin Campus at 501 Varsity Road from 11am to 2pm!
