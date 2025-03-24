AGENDA UPSON BOC 3/25/25

UPSON COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Regular Commission Meeting March 25 . CALL TO ORDER Chairman Dan Brue II. APPROVAL OF THE AGENDA V. PUBLIC HEARING Special Exception - The SPX2025-01 owners and applicants, Jason & Walt Patterson of Upson County, Georgia, have requested that Upson County permit a family cemetery at 957 Jugtown Road. The cemetery use is listed under the Special Exceptions section of the A-R zoning district, Section 504.B..15, Upson County Zoning Ordinance. The property is zoned A-R with 112.5-acres, with a proposed cemetery area of 200 ft x 200 ft (.9 acres) and is further identified as tax parcel 053 001. Public Hearing for a Beer and Wine Package Sales License. An application is on file in the Commission Office from Karim Dodhia on the behalf of “Morning Group LLC/dba Sunnyside Country Store” located at 3108 Crest Highway, Thomaston, GA 30286. VI. PUBLIC COMMENTS - Speakers must state their names and address, and must direct all comments to the Board Chair. Any questions must be put in writing and submitted to the Clerk or the Commissioner over your jurisdiction VII. CONSENT AGENDA a. Approval of the, March 11, 2025 Regular Meeting Minutes Upson County is committed to providing equal access to all of its programs, services and activities regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, familial status, disability or age. Any individual who needs an accommodation because of disability should contact the Board of Commissioners Office at (706) 647-7012 by 12:00 p.m. the day before the meeting. VIII. NEW BUSINESS b. Discussion and Consideration on increasing the number of board members for the Board of Assessors c. Discussion and Consideration of Resolution13.2025 Requesting a Performance Review of the Upson County Board of Tax Assessors Pursuant to OCGA § 48-5- 295.1 d. County Manager, Commissioners, and County Attorney Comments
