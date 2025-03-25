TOWN HALL FROM UPSON CO TAX COMMISSIONER ANDY CHASTAIN

Two town hall meetings have been scheduled in April to inform and discuss with taxpayers what can be expected for this year’s property tax valuations due to House Bill 581 and the effects of local governing bodies opting in or opting out. We’ll also be discussing changes in tax assessment notices that are due to come out in a few weeks, state legislation that will affect local property taxes should it pass this year, the Floating Local Option Sales Tax (FLOST) that can be used to offset property taxes should citizens vote for approval of that measure, school taxes, and there will also be a question/answer session. In order to be more informed and to better understand these important tax issues, all citizens are encouraged to attend one of these meetings.
The first meeting will be at Fellowship Bapt. Church in their fellowship hall on April 17th at 6:30 pm and the second meeting will be at Thurston Volunteer Fire Dept meeting hall on April 24th at 6:30 pm.
