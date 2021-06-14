UPSON REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER UPDATES COVID SAFE VISITOR RESTRICTIONS

As the number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases decrease in Georgia and following careful review of its policies and local COVID-19 data, URMC has chosen to modify certain portions of its visitation policy. The visitation policy is used to protect patients, visitors and caregivers from the threat of COVID-19. These changes are effective Monday, June 14, 2021 and only visitors described below will be permitted into URMC.
Visitors include those who are visiting/accompanying the following patients:
· Visitation hours will be held 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. daily.
· All inpatients may have two (2) visitors excluding COVID-19 patients. See special considerations.
· Two (2) visitors are allowed at the bedside at a time.
· The two (2) designated visitors must stay the same per 24 hour period.
· All patients in outpatient and ambulatory care setting may have two (2) visitors excluding COVID-19 patients.
· Visitors under the age of 18 are not permitted, including for the birth of a sibling.
· Special consideration are made for the following and detailed below:
o Minor patients under the age of 18
o Patients in labor and delivery
o Patients in intensive care (non COVID-19)
o Patients at end of life and/or in hospice/palliative care
o Patients who need a healthcare decision maker or visitor to help with communication and/or mobility
Special Considerations
· Visitors are asked to stay no longer than two (2) hours per visit, except for patients/guardians, and hospice/palliative/end of life patients.
· Minor patients under the age of 18 may have two (2) visitors/guardians at any time.
· Patients in Labor and Delivery (active labor, before delivery) may have two (2) visitors. Both may be present at the bedside during visiting hours. One (1) visitor may remain overnight. Special arm band required, provided at Unit.
· Patients in Mother/Baby Unit (after delivery) may have two visitors at a time at the bedside. One (1) visitor may remain overnight. Special arm band required, provided at Unit.
· Patients in hospice or palliative care may have two (2) visitors at a time at the bedside.
· Patients in ICU (non COVID-19) may have two (2) visitors at a time at the bedside.
· COVID-19 patients- may be special circumstances as approved by Hospital administration.
Visitors must continue to adhere to the following guidelines:
· Visitation is limited to two (2) visitors per day.
· Visitors must remain in patient room at all times.
· The two (2) designated visitors must stay the same per 24 hour period.
· Waiting rooms remain closed.
· Essential visitors may change out daily.
· Visitation hours will be held from 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
SilverCare Unit Visitation Guidelines
Only one visitor is allowed at a time per patient. Visitors may rotate in allowing for multiple visitors for each visitation. Children under the age of 18 are restricted.
Visiting hours for Silvercare are as follows.
· Monday - Friday: 3:30 – 5:00 p.m.
· Saturday – Sunday: 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.
URMC may be accessed through the main lobby and/or Emergency Department. Individuals with cough, fever, shortness of breath or other flu-like symptoms are asked to refrain from visiting. Greeters at public entrances will continue to ask basic screening questions and temperature monitoring, guiding those seeking treatment to the appropriate location while assisting visitors as needed.
URMC recognizes that interacting with loved ones can be helpful to the healing process and strongly encourage everyone to utilize other forms of support for their loved ones, including phone calls and video chats on cell phones or other mobile devices. Patients have access to Wi-Fi to assist with mobile communication.
The health of our patients and the community is the highest concern at URMC. Our policies and actions are designated to safeguard our community. We appreciate the community’s cooperation and understanding with our efforts to mitigate the threat of COVID-19.
URMC reserves the right to update the visitation policy at any time, based on current COVID-19 conditions and CDC recommendations.
No comments:
Post a Comment