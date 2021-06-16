GRIFFIN-SPALDING SCHOOLS STATEMENT ON CRITICAL RACE THEORY

On Tuesday, June 15, Griffin-Spalding County School System (GSCS) Superintendent Keith Simmons made a public statement at the end of the Board of Education work session. He stated to the board, those in attendance and to the public audience watching virtually, “I want to be clear. In the Griffin-Spalding County School System, we do not teach critical race theory. We have not taught critical race theory and we do not intend to teach critical race theory. We teach the Georgia Standards of Excellence. Those are the standards that are provided to us by the state board of education and the Georgia Department of Education. Critical race theory is not a curriculum, nor is it a set of standards. While it is my effort and my intention to continue to lead with an equity lens as I have done since 2010, for me, for this school system, as your superintendent, ‘equity’ means ensuring a system and structures that are supportive of the academic, social and emotional needs of every child in this organization while also ensuring that resource allocation afforded to our schools provides the highest quality education for our students. So, again, we do not teach critical race theory.”
Superintendent Simmons added, “I regret that I have to make such a public statement but I am not above doing so, and, if I may, I must admit that it is somewhat disheartening to think that there would be one or more who would wonder or question the integrity of the educators in this school system, regardless of your position relative to critical race theory. What we strive to do every day is act justly, show mercy and walk humbly. Thank you.”
The mission statement of the Griffin-Spalding County School System is empowering students to graduate college and career ready.
No comments:
Post a Comment