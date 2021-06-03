COVID-19 UPDATE FOR MAY

Upson County’s confirmed cases dropped from 45 in April to a record low of 26 in May. Average 2-week test positivity dropped from 5.3% in April to 3.8% in May, the lowest percentage to date.
There were 4 deaths in April and again 4 deaths in May. The lowest monthly death toll occurred last November when it was zero. New hospitalizations declined from 7 in April to only 2 in May, almost reaching the record of 1 hospitalization set last June.
The CDC Data Tracker for vaccinations shows Upson County at 24% of its population fully vaccinated, Georgia at 31% and the United States at 37%. Among the 50 states, Georgia is the third lowest for vaccination rate, followed by Alabama second lowest, and Mississippi with the lowest rate of all.
UPSON COUNTY
New
Cases
New Deaths
New
Hospitaliz.
Avg 2-wk
% Fully Vaccinated
Mar 2020
5
0
Apr 2020
211
18 (hi)
May 2020
65
16
June 2020
74
9
1 (lo)
July 2020
116
2
9
Aug 2020
190
10
14
Sept 2020
138
7
14
Oct 2020
45
9
17
5.4%
Nov 2020
98
0 (lo)
7
8.4%
Dec 2020
246
1
12
13.7%
Jan 2021
405 (hi)
14
24 (hi)
21% (hi)
Feb 2021
112
10
22
10.8%
Mar 2021
60
7
7
6.7%
Apr 2021
45
4
7
5.3%
19%
May 2021
26 (lo)
4
2
3.8% (lo)
24%
Source: Daily Reports from GA Department of Public Health
