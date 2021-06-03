Thursday, June 3, 2021

COVID-19 UPDATE FOR MAY

From the Georgia Department of Public Health and the CDC COVID Data Tracker

Upson County’s confirmed cases dropped from 45 in April to a record low of 26 in May. Average 2-week test positivity dropped from 5.3% in April to 3.8% in May, the lowest percentage to date.

There were 4 deaths in April and again 4 deaths in May. The lowest monthly death toll occurred last November when it was zero. New hospitalizations declined from 7 in April to only 2 in May, almost reaching the record of 1 hospitalization set last June.

The CDC Data Tracker for vaccinations shows Upson County at 24% of its population fully vaccinated, Georgia at 31% and the United States at 37%. Among the 50 states, Georgia is the third lowest for vaccination rate, followed by Alabama second lowest, and Mississippi with the lowest rate of all.

UPSON COUNTY

New

Cases

New Deaths

New

Hospitaliz.

Avg 2-wk
Test Pos

% Fully Vaccinated

Mar 2020

5

0

 

 

 

Apr 2020

211

18 (hi)

 

 

 

May 2020

65

16

 

 

 

June 2020

74

9

1 (lo)

 

 

July 2020

116

2

9

 

 

Aug 2020

190

10

14

 

 

Sept 2020

138

7

14

 

 

Oct 2020

45

9

17

5.4%

 

Nov 2020

98

0 (lo)

7

8.4%

 

Dec 2020

246

1

12

13.7%

 

Jan 2021

405 (hi)

14

24 (hi)

21% (hi)

 

Feb 2021

112

10

22

10.8%

 

Mar 2021

60

7

7

6.7%

 

Apr 2021

45

4

7

5.3%

19%

May 2021

26 (lo)

4

2

3.8% (lo)

24%

Source: Daily Reports from GA Department of Public Health

