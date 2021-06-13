GUILTY PLEAS

Plea – Judge Scott L. Ballard June 4, 2021 Martha M. Ratliff Ct. 1: Theft by shoplifting: 12 months probation; $1,000 fine; 80 hours community service Ct. 2: Possession of Meth: 3 years probation; $1,500 fine; 80 hours community service 1 Johnathan T. Hammock 1. 21R0049 Ct. 1: Possession of Meth: 7 years probation; $2,500 fine; 80 hours community service 6. 20R0233 2. 20R0109 3. 20R0073 Benjamin K. Mills Ct. 1: Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance: 3 years probation; $1,500 fine; 80 hours community service 4. 21R0047 Deric S. McCall Ct. 1: Obstruction of an Officer: 4 years probation; $2,500 fine; 80 hours community service 5. 21R0048 Deric S. McCall Ct. 1: Possession of Cocaine: 3 years probation; $1,500 fine; 80 hours community service Jeremy L. Hampton Ct. 1: Cruelty to animals: 12 months probation; $1,000 fine; 40 7. 20R0117 Eric B. Johnson Ct. 1 Theft by taking: 12 months probation; $1,000 fine; 40 hours community service 8. 20R0044 Candace J. Garner Ct. 1: Driving while license suspended: reduced to lesser included expired license: 12 months probation; $100 fine; 40 hours community service Ct. 2: Theft by Taking: Nolle prosequi 9. 20R0178 Lacy M. Selph Ct. 1: Crossing guardlines with unauthorized items: 12 months probation; $250 fine; 40 hours community service; sentenced under First Offender10. 20R0277 Marcus D. Seay Ct. 1: DUI- reduced to lesser included Reckless Driving: 12 months probation; $1,000; 40 hour community service Ct. 2: Improper Parking: 12 months probation; concurrent to ct. 1 Ct. 3: Failure to Carry License: Nolle Prosequi 11. 20R0048 Charlie D. Lawson Ct. 1: DUI drugs: 12 months probation; $1,000 fine; 40 hours community service; DUI school within 120 days; Ct. 2: Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer: 12 months probation concurrent with ct. 1; $1,000 fine; Ct. 3: Failure to maintain lane: Nolle Prosequi 12. 20R0162 Mark A. Gilbert II Ct. 1: Battery, FV: 12 months probation; $1,000 fine; 40 hours community service Ct. 2: Theft by taking: 12 months probation consecutive to ct. 1; $1,000 fine; 40 hours community service 13. 21R0050 Mark A. Gilbert II Ct. 1: Theft by taking: 12 months probation consecutive to count 1 in 20R0162, concurrent to count 2 in 20R0162; 40 hours community service; $1,000 fine 14. 20R0061 Ty'Kelvric Q. Acey Ct. 1 Simple battery FV: Alford Plea- 12 months probation; 40 hours community service; $1,000 fine 15. 20R0286 Erica T. Butler Ct. 1: Reckless conduct: 12 months probation; $1,000 fine; 40 hours community service Ct. 2: Discharge of gun near highway: 12 months probation: $1,000 fine; 40 hours community service Ct. 3: Carrying a weapon without a license: Nolle prosequi 16. 20R0255 Clayton J. Hope Ct. 1: Statutory Rape- reduced to Fornication: 12 months probation; $500 fine; 80 hours community service17. 20R0148 Tommy J. Alford Ct. 1: Battery FV: 12 months probation; $1,000 fine; 40 hours community service 18. 20R0275 Shane E. Samples Ct. 1: Violation of family violence order: 12 months to serve in the county jail credit for time served; Ct. 2: Battery family violence act: 12 months to serve concurrent to count 1; Ct. 3: Cruelty to children 3rd degree: 12 months to serve concurrent to counts 1 and 2; Ct. 4: Battery against a person 65 or older: 12 months to serve concurrent to counts 1, 2, & 3 19. 20R0129 Shana M. Ellerbee Ct. 1: Driving while license suspended- lesser included expired license: 12 months probation; $100 fine; 40 hours community service; Ct. 2: Failure to stop at stop sign: Nolle prosequi Ct. 3: Giving false information to law enforcement officer: 12 months probation concurrent to count
