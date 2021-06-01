TWO NEW LIEUTENANTS SPALDING CO FIRE DEPART

Juan Guerrero has been with the Spalding County Fire Department since May 2011. Born in Pennsylvania and having grown up in New York and Columbus Ga., he is the son of military parents. According to Guerrero, he originally planned on being a firefighter in the Air Force. When no positions were available at the time, he continued to pursue the path within the firefighting field and eventually found his way to Spalding County. Guerrero has already obtained his AEMT, Rescue Technician, & Fire Science Associates degree and is currently enrolled in Columbia Southern to obtain his bachelors in Fire Administration. Guerrero says that he will continue to guide fire personnel to accomplish their goals whether it is through physical fitness, new certifications, or just embracing their work.
At the promotion ceremony he stated, “A lot was done for me throughout my career, and I want to pay it forward to others.”
Kat Roberts has been with the SCFD for four (4) years but has been a certified first responder for eight. Like Guerrero, Kat did not grow up in Griffin but was born in Washington State and graduated from a London university with her bachelor’s degree in international relations. Roberts is involved in the LAWS (land air water search) Team as well as EMA (Emergency Management) and spends her off hours giving her time to outreach programs such as SafeKids International and Wellstar Health System. Her drive comes from the ambition to get a little better every day at what she does.
When asked to elaborate on that statement she said, “I am passionate about providing families the information they need to be self-empowered. I love to see people create for themselves the futures they dream of achieving.”
Spalding County Fire Department is proud to be able to promote these two individuals and we ask that next time you see them around the community you congratulate them as well.
No comments:
Post a Comment