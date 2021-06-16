Griffin Shooting And Robbery

A few minutes later, Spalding WellStar Hospital reported that someone had brought a male to the emergency room with a gunshot wound. Investigation revealed that the male with the gunshot wound was involved in the altercation observed on West Taylor Street. Investigative activity and video obtained from a business in the area led to the recovery of the vehicle involved and the identity of all individuals.
Those arrested and charged as follows:
Deangelo Johnson, age 32 of Griffin, was arrested for Robbery by Sudden Snatching, Battery, Affray, Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and Participation in Criminal Gang Activity. Investigation revealed that Johnson had just recently been released from prison, having served time for Armed Robbery.
Delshon Pearson, who is also the shooting victim, age 29 of Griffin, has been charged with Robbery by Sudden Snatching, Battery, Affray, and Participation in Criminal Gang Activity. Pearson was out of jail “On Bond” at the time of the shooting for Aggravated Assault and Cruelty to Children.
Jamarcus Prather, age 32 of Griffin, has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault, Affray, Criminal Damage to Property, Reckless Conduct, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime.
Warrants are pending for a fourth suspect:
Jamaurius Ponder, age 25, who is still at large. At the time of the shooting incident, Ponder was out of jail “On Bond” for gang-related charges.
