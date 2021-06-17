Thursday, June 17, 2021

MID-JUNE COVID-19 UPDATE

Since the end of May, Upson County has only recorded 2 new COVID cases, the lowest half-month number on record. Average 2-week test positivity is also at a record low, dropping from 3.4% to 1.7%, which is even lower than the State average of 2.2%.

Deaths dropped from 4 to 1, but new hospitalizations took an upward turn from 0 to 3.

25% of Upson’s total population is now fully vaccinated, compared to 34% for the State.

 

Upson County

New Cases

New Deaths

New Hosp

Avg 2-wk
Test Pos

% Fully Vaccinated

Apr 16 – 30, 2020

77

13 (hi)

 

 

 

June 1 – 15

14

6

1

 

 

June 16 – 30

60

3

0 (lo)

 

 

July 16 – 31

78

(lo)

4

 

 

Nov 1 – 15

35

0 (lo)

1

6.0%

 

Nov 16 – 30

63

0 (lo)

6

10.9%

 

Dec 1 – 15

57

0 (lo)

4

11.7%

 

Jan 1 – 15, 2021

246 (hi)

2

14 (hi)

23.4% (hi)

 

Jan 16 – 31

162

12

10

18.7%

 

Feb 1 – 15

76

7

14 (hi)

12%

 

Feb 16 – 28

36

3

8

9.4%

 

Mar 1 – 15

40

6

6

8%

 

Mar 16 – 31

20

1

1

5.5%

 

Apr 1 – 15

26

3

4

5.3%

16%

Apr 16 – 30

19

1

3

5.3%

19%

May 1 – 15

15

0 (lo)

2

4.2%

23%

May 16 – 31

11

4

0

3.4%

24%

June 1 – 15

2 (lo)

1

3

1.7% (lo)

25%

Source: Daily Reports from GA Department of Public Health

 

