MID-JUNE COVID-19 UPDATE

Since the end of May, Upson County has only recorded 2 new COVID cases, the lowest half-month number on record. Average 2-week test positivity is also at a record low, dropping from 3.4% to 1.7%, which is even lower than the State average of 2.2%.Deaths dropped from 4 to 1, but new hospitalizations took an upward turn from 0 to 3.
25% of Upson’s total population is now fully vaccinated, compared to 34% for the State.
Upson County
New Cases
New Deaths
New Hosp
Avg 2-wk
% Fully Vaccinated
Apr 16 – 30, 2020
77
13 (hi)
June 1 – 15
14
6
1
June 16 – 30
60
3
0 (lo)
July 16 – 31
78
0 (lo)
4
Nov 1 – 15
35
0 (lo)
1
6.0%
Nov 16 – 30
63
0 (lo)
6
10.9%
Dec 1 – 15
57
0 (lo)
4
11.7%
Jan 1 – 15, 2021
246 (hi)
2
14 (hi)
23.4% (hi)
Jan 16 – 31
162
12
10
18.7%
Feb 1 – 15
76
7
14 (hi)
12%
Feb 16 – 28
36
3
8
9.4%
Mar 1 – 15
40
6
6
8%
Mar 16 – 31
20
1
1
5.5%
Apr 1 – 15
26
3
4
5.3%
16%
Apr 16 – 30
19
1
3
5.3%
19%
May 1 – 15
15
0 (lo)
2
4.2%
23%
May 16 – 31
11
4
0
3.4%
24%
June 1 – 15
2 (lo)
1
3
1.7% (lo)
25%
Source: Daily Reports from GA Department of Public Health
