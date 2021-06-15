Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Amber Alert Issued By Carroll County SO
CASSIDY CURTIS AGE 15, W/F 5’4, 120 lbs., brownish blond hair with green eyes
Cassidy was last seen wearing a red Coke shirt, Blue jeans, and a pair of black and white Vans shoes.
A witness in the area said they observed Cassidy carrying two bags and get into a dark in color mini van at the corner Lost Lake Drive at Lost Lake Trail. The van was described as a Chrysler or Dodge van.
Investigators are working with Cassidy’s family to gather more information, please share and contact Investigator Sam Hack at 770-830-5916 or by email at shack@carrollsheriff.com with any information that will lead to her whereabouts.
Posted by Danny Bishop at 7:13 PM
