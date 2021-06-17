Finalist Named For Spalding County Manager

Two finalists have been announced for the position of Spalding County manager to replace William Wilson, who will retire at the end of June after 35 years of service.
The Spalding County Board of Commissioners on Monday conducted interviews with candidates and the two finalists have been identified as Jarvis Sims and Steve Ledbetter.
Sims was most recently the deputy administrator for Augusta-Richmond County where he also served as interim administrator in 2019 and 2020, he has a bachelor’s degree from Georgia State University and a master’s degree from Mercer University.
Ledbetter is currently the mayor/chief executive officer for the city of Woodbury and is the chief operations officer for Korban Partners LLC, he has a master’s degree from Columbus State University and a doctorate from Regent University.
Wilson’s successor will be named on or after July 1st.
