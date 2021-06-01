Longtime Radio Personality Bill Chapman Passes Away

He was DJ for many years at WSFT in Thomaston and Sales Manager at WTGA (Fun 101) in Thomaston and Sales Manager at WKEU FM in Griffin. He worked with Rex King as a Disc Jockey also former Sheriff Don Peacock as a Disc Jockey. He was awarded DJ of the year at the CMA Awards show in 1990 and He was inducted into the Atlanta Country Music Hall of Fame 1994.
Mr. Chapman was born on March 17, 1943 in Upson County, to the late, William Carvis Chapman, and the late Mary Ellen Harden Chapman. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his sister, Betty Louise Johnson.
Survivors include his wife, Sylvia Winters Chapman of Thomaston, daughters, Sherry (Lee) Sumner of Woodland, Michelle (Jim) Smith of Molena, sons, Clay (Lacy) Chapman of Thomaston, Sandy (Pam Worth) Chapman of Fruithurst, AL, nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday June 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. from Trinity Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Upson Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Coggins Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Trinity Baptist Church at 410 S Church St. Thomaston, GA 30286.
