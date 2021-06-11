SPALDING CO HONORED BY ACCG

“ACCG is proud to continue this partnership with Georgia Trend to recognize the innovative efforts of our counties,” said ACCG Executive Director Dave Wills. “Each year, the Georgia County Excellence Awards program showcases the versatility of county programs and services and the ingenuity of those elected or appointed to serve.”
This year, the theme for the program was community investment, and counties submitted applications for a variety of projects. Submissions focused on programs ranging from accountability courts, cyber education, and senior services to transportation projects. Spalding County is one of five award recipients in this year’s program. Chairman Clay Davis stated: “We are honored to have our Healthy Living Community Garden selected for this award and are proud of our Department Heads and Employees who made this project happen.” The Spalding County Healthy Living Community Garden was first established in 2012 “to help communities grow fresh produce, raise beautiful flowers, and cultivate healthy, caring neighborhoods.”
The initiative is a collaborative effort between the County’s parks and recreation department and the University of Georgia’s Cooperative Extension and was created to help the Griffin Housing Authority ‘s Educational Prosperity Initiative address food insecurity needs in the Fairmont Neighborhood. Between October 2018 and September 2019, more than 500 children and adults have participated in 17 classes where they have learned about healthy eating and how to grow food. Learn more about the award-winning initiative in the June issue of Georgia Trend magazine.
No comments:
Post a Comment