SPALDING CO S.O. NEW WEBSITE

The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office has launched our official website. www.spaldingsheriff.org. Sheriff Darrell Dix, “We have been very proactive in the various forms of communication that we use to get information out to the public. We launched our free Nixle alert service in 2017 to keep the public informed of traffic alerts, weather situations, lookouts, and other important information. The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page currently has over 22,000 followers, and our website will continue those efforts by making it even easier for the public to get information about the agency, our role, and the community we serve.” “The website includes information about every division in the agency along with a brief description of their duties and responsibilities. Links are included that enable citizens to look up incidents, view community crime mapping, daily activity reports, see who is in jail along with their charges and bond amounts, view wanted persons, missing persons, find answers to frequently asked questions, contact information about local state and federal agencies, a calendar of upcoming events, community outreach, employment opportunities, and more.” “Our team, led by Deputy William Brock, worked hard to make the website very user friendly so it would appeal to the largest group of users possible. Please check us out at www.spaldingsheriff.org.” To subscribe to our free Nixle alerts, text 30223 or 30224 to 888777 so you can stay informed via text messages about Spalding County Sheriff’s Office activity, information, and severe weather notifications in the Spalding County area. You can also look us up and follow us on Facebook by going to the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
