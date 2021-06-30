Two Arrested For Car Break-Ins In Griffin

The suspects are identified as: Bendarious Dewberry, age 19 of Griffin, and Jamariae Henley, age 17 of Griffin. Dewberry and Henley have been arrested on charges relating to entering auto, theft of a motor vehicle, theft by receiving stolen property, and possession of a weapon by a person under twenty-one years of age.
Investigators are still aggressively investigating these cases, and more arrests and charges against these two suspects and other suspects are expected. The case is still active and ongoing as investigators sort through the large amount of information and evidence in this case.
If you have information that you feel may be helpful in these investigations, call the Criminal Investigation Division of the City of Griffin Police Department at 770-229-6450. We welcome all information. A full list of charges and a list of other suspects will be released once the case is complete and all warrants have been secured on all suspects.
