Sunday, June 6, 2021

Griffin Man Shot And Killed By Officers Following Chase

A Griffin man was shot and killed by Lovejoy police officers following a chase that started in Clayton county and ended at the intersection of Birdie Road and US 19 north in Spalding county.

Twenty nine year old Stephen Neil Weigand of Griffin pointed a gun at officers when he exited the vehicle and was shot multiple times by police, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Weigand hit at least one car as he was leaving a restaurant in Jonesboro at 2:45 am Saturday morning. He was stopped by a Clayton county police officer and struck the officer in the face as he was attempting to handcuff him. Weigand jumped back into his car and headed south on Tara Boulevard with Lovejoy officers in pursuit.

Spalding county officers set up a road block at Birdie Road, just north of Griffin and forced Weigand to stop. No officers were injured, the incident is under investigation by the GBI.

Posted by Danny Bishop at 12:05 AM
