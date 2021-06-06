Sunday, June 6, 2021
Griffin Man Shot And Killed By Officers Following Chase
Twenty nine year old Stephen Neil Weigand of Griffin pointed a gun at officers when he exited the vehicle and was shot multiple times by police, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Weigand hit at least one car as he was leaving a restaurant in Jonesboro at 2:45 am Saturday morning. He was stopped by a Clayton county police officer and struck the officer in the face as he was attempting to handcuff him. Weigand jumped back into his car and headed south on Tara Boulevard with Lovejoy officers in pursuit.
Spalding county officers set up a road block at Birdie Road, just north of Griffin and forced Weigand to stop. No officers were injured, the incident is under investigation by the GBI.
