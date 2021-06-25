CONGRESSMAN DREW FERGUSON REACTS TO DOJ LAW SUIT ON GA ELECTIONS LAW

“It is simply astonishing how far the Biden Administration will go to push a false narrative about Georgia’s Election Integrity Act,” Ferguson said. “After Senate Democrats failed to pass Biden’s radical – and unconstitutional – bill to federalize our elections, this is nothing but a brazen attempt by the Department of Justice to seize powers intentionally delegated to states and increase the federal government’s already outsized influence in our democracy. Georgia’s Election Integrity Act goes a long way toward achieving both voter access and voter integrity, and I will continue to fight against these “woke” misinformation campaigns that seek to undermine the authority of states to administer their own elections.”
