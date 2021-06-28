Thomaston Mayor And Council Agenda 6/29/21

CITY OF THOMASTON
MEETING OF THE MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL – AGENDA
JUNE 29, 2021 – 7:00 P.M.
CITY-COUNTY MEETING ROOM – MAIN FLOOR
THOMASTON-UPSON GOVERNMENT COMPLEX
WATCH THE MEETING LIVE VIA CITY OF THOMASTON YOUTUBE PAGE LINK: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCR1F8V1o6j-67nNYbOysNwg
Amended Agenda
A. Call Meeting to Order / Invocation / Pledge of Allegiance
B. Approval of Minutes of June 1, 2021 (Regular), Minutes of June 11, 2021 (Special Called)
C. Adoption of Agenda
D. Introduction of New Economic Development Coordinator – Mr. Taylor Smith
E. Public Hearing - Annexation Request on 1070 Highway 19 N – Mr. Robert Fallin
F. Public Comment
G. City Attorney’s Report
H. City Clerk’s Report
I. City Engineer’s Report
J. City Manager’s Report
1. Discussion / Approval of Juneteenth Holiday
2. Discussion / Approval of MEAG Power Solar Project
3. Discussion / Approval of Silver Town Tank Verizon Wireless Agreement (Amendment 4)
4. Authorization for Execution of GEFA Loan # CW2020033
5. Discussion of 2021 Tax Digest and Millage Rate
K. Other Business
1. Set Work Session Date (Proposed Friday, July 16th at 9am)
L. Executive Session / Discussion/Potential Action
