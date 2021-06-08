Tuesday, June 8, 2021

COVID-19 VACCINATION UPDATE

The CDC’s COVID Data Tracker shows the United States at 42% of its population fully vaccinated. Georgia lags behind at 33%, and our local counties show even lower percentages.  Upson is the local leader at 25%, followed by Talbot and Taylor Counties at 18%Meriwether at 14%Crawford at 11%Spalding and Pike Counties at 6% and, at the bottom of the list, Lamar and Monroe Counties at only 5%. All Americans 12 years of age and older are now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccination and the vaccines are free

https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker

% Population Fully Vaccinated

June 7, 2021

United States

42%

Georgia

33%

Upson County

25%

Talbot County

18%

Taylor County

18%

Meriwether County

14%

Crawford County

11%

Spalding County

6%

Pike County

6%

Lamar County

5%

Monroe County

5%

Source: CDC COVID Data Tracker

Posted by WTGA AM & FM at 10:03 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)