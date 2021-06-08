COVID-19 VACCINATION UPDATE

The CDC’s COVID Data Tracker shows the United States at 42% of its population fully vaccinated. Georgia lags behind at 33%, and our local counties show even lower percentages. Upson is the local leader at 25%, followed by Talbot and Taylor Counties at 18%, Meriwether at 14%, Crawford at 11%, Spalding and Pike Counties at 6% and, at the bottom of the list, Lamar and Monroe Counties at only 5%. All Americans 12 years of age and older are now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccination and the vaccines are free.
https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker
