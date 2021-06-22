Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Accident On The Square In Thomaston

An accident at the intersection of South Center Street and Gordon Street left both vehicles damaged but no injuries,

The collision between a Dodge Charger and a tractor trailer rig occurred at 2 pm Tuesday with the Charger suffering substantial damage to the front.

Thomaston Police Department is investigating.



a
Photos By Rico Andrews
Posted by Danny Bishop at 5:03 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)