EMERGENCY MEETING SPALDING CO. BD OF ELECTIONS

Spalding County Board of Elections and Registration Spalding County Senior Center Large Meeting Room 885 Memorial Drive Griffin, GA 30223 Phone 770-467-4245 NOTICE OF EMERGENCY MEETING The Spalding County Board of Elections and Voter Registration will hold an Emergency Meeting on Wednesday, June 9, 2021; at 2:30 p.m. at the Spalding County Senior Center large meeting room located at 885 Memorial Drive, Griffin, GA 30223. Masks must be worn, and we will be following CDC guidelines for Social Distancing. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided for you. The public is invited to attend. There is limited space due to COVID-19 restrictions. For additional information, call 770-467-4245. Executive Session Executive Session - Discussion or deliberation on the appointment, employment, compensation, hiring, disciplinary action or dismissal, or periodic evaluation or rating of a county officer or employee as provided in O.C.G.A. § 50-14-3(b)(2) and the County Attorney requests to discuss pending and potential litigation as provided in O.C.G.A. § 50-14-2(1). For additional information, call 770-467-4245
