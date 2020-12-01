URMC ANNOUNCES INTERVENTIONAL CARDIOLOGY SERVICES

Upson Regional Medical Center is happy to announce that we now have interventional cardiology services, giving Upson Regional Medical Center the ability to perform procedures (such as stenting and angioplasty) to treat more complex conditions, including emergency treatment of heart attacks.
This new program at Upson is led by experienced, board certified interventional cardiologist, Dr. Ryan Macwar. Bringing more than ten years of experience in cardiology himself, Dr. Macwar leads a team of nurses and technologists with 40 + years cumulative experience in interventional cardiology.
“I am excited to bring my skills to an organization that is committed to growing its cardiology services based on needs within its population. Working with Upson staff and the many healthcare professionals throughout middle Georgia, I’m confident we will make a positive impact on people’s health through this new interventional cardiology program,” said Dr. Macwar.
“We are happy to have this new and exciting treatment in our community. This program will improve health and save lives throughout middle Georgia,” said Jeff Tarrant, Upson Regional Medical Center Chief Executive Officer.
For more information on Upson’s interventional cardiology services, visit Upson’s website at urmc.org, or call 706-647-8111 ext. 1126
