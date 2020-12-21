Monday, December 21, 2020

TIME TO PAY UPSON COUNTY OCCUPATION TAX

The Upson County Building and Zoning Department has completed mailing out the 2021 occupation tax renewal notices to all registered businesses in the unincorporated area of the County. Anyone with their business located in unincorporated Upson County who has not previously applied for their tax certificates must come to the Building and Zoning Department to pick up the paperwork. 

Currently registered businesses are requested to provide updated information, where necessary. Proof of up-to-date professional licenses, permits, bonds and other regulatory documents must also be provided. Receipts showing that the business location property taxes and equipment and inventory taxes have been paid for 2020 are required to be submitted. Every renewing business must report its E-Verify status on the declaration form included in the mailing. 

The Upson County Building and Zoning Department is located at 305 S. Hightower Street, Suite D-100 in the Drake Building in Thomaston. The office can be contacted at 706/647-1297.

State of Georgia-required immigration-related affidavits must be submitted by new businesses. The completed and notarized affidavits and I.D. copies, as well as occupation taxes, may be submitted by mail or in person. New business affidavits may be notarized by any Georgia-licensed Notary. A Notary Public will be available in the Building and Zoning Department 8:00 am to 1:00 pm and 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm, to assist owners completing their paperwork.

Business owners are encouraged to submit their paperwork and tax payments as soon as possible by the January 1, 2021 deadline; however, no late fees or interest will be charged
