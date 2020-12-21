TIME TO PAY UPSON COUNTY OCCUPATION TAX

Currently registered businesses are requested to provide updated information, where necessary. Proof of up-to-date professional licenses, permits, bonds and other regulatory documents must also be provided. Receipts showing that the business location property taxes and equipment and inventory taxes have been paid for 2020 are required to be submitted. Every renewing business must report its E-Verify status on the declaration form included in the mailing.
The Upson County Building and Zoning Department is located at 305 S. Hightower Street, Suite D-100 in the Drake Building in Thomaston. The office can be contacted at 706/647-1297.
State of Georgia-required immigration-related affidavits must be submitted by new businesses. The completed and notarized affidavits and I.D. copies, as well as occupation taxes, may be submitted by mail or in person. New business affidavits may be notarized by any Georgia-licensed Notary. A Notary Public will be available in the Building and Zoning Department 8:00 am to 1:00 pm and 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm, to assist owners completing their paperwork.
Business owners are encouraged to submit their paperwork and tax payments as soon as possible by the January 1, 2021 deadline; however, no late fees or interest will be charged
