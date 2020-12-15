IN GRIFFIN COWAN ROAD MIDDLE SCHOOL SWITCHES TO REMOTE LEARNING REST OF WEEK

Cowan Road Middle Switches to Remote Learning for Remainder of Week
Griffin, GA- Due to increased occurrences of COVID-19 at Cowan Road Middle School, students will switch to remote learning for the remainder of this week. All students will return to virtual learning beginning tomorrow, December 16, 2020. Teachers will work from home the rest of the week. Students will return to in-person learning on January 6, 2020. Currently there are five positive staff COVID-19 cases in Cowan Road Middle School (no classroom teachers). There are six staff members quarantined for close contact. No students are believed to have met the definition of close contact at this time. Griffin-Spalding County Schools will use this time to sanitize the school.
No comments:
Post a Comment