DUE TO COVID-19 THE UPSON CO TAX ASSESSORS OFFICE CLOSED FRIDAY AND MONDAY

Upson County from County Manager, Jason Tinsley In response to an employee testing positive for COVID-19 the Upson County Tax Assessor’s Office will be closed on Friday December 4th and Monday December 7th.
The office will reopen Tuesday, December 8th at 8:00 AM.
“As always, the safety of our employees and our residents is our top priority,” County Manager Jason Tinsley noted. “We will continue to do all that we can to prevent the spread of this virus while we await a vaccine.
