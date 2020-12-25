Thomaston Connection To Nashville Bombing

A Thomaston connection to the Nashville Christmas Day bombing.
The location of the bomb blast was on 2nd Avenue near Commerce Street in downtown Nashville. The RV containing the bomb was parked in front of the AT&T building directly across the street from the third floor loft belonging to former Thomaston residents Betsy Williams and Kim Madlom.
They drove across the Cumberland River to Nissan Stadium and waited, but when nothing happened, they decided to return home and as they approached the intersection of 2nd Avenue and Broadway, they felt the blast and witnessed a fireball as it rose over the AT&T building. The explosion knocked out the windows in their loft but through the shattered glass, they could see that the lights on the Christmas were still on.
Betsy described the terrifying event to Anderson Cooper on CNN Friday afternoon giving a minute by minute breakdown of their experience.
A restaurant operated by Betsy and Kim, The Melting Pot, is located on the first floor below the apartment and it sustained heavy damage.
