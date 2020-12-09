Wednesday, December 9, 2020

THOMASTON COMMUNITY CHRISTMAS KITCHEN

 The Community Christmas Kitchen will be providing pre-packaged, pre-cooked, frozen meals to be picked up at the Thomaston-Upson Senior Center on Saturday, Dec. 19, beginning at 10:00AM.

These instructions are very important! You must enter from the Mallory St. end of S. Bethel St. You may not enter from E. Lee Street but will depart from there. There will be signs directing you and police officers and others directing traffic. You will not get out of your car but drive through under the portico of the Senior Center where volunteers will hand you your meal. Please do not line up before 10:00AM.

Ladies from First United Methodist Church will also be distributing hats, gloves, scarfs and throws.

NOTE; If you live in Triune Village, Farview Apartments or Drake Heights, you do not need to come to the Senior Center to get your meal. Someone will be bringing meals to your location about 10:00AM to be distributed to you. This is to reduce traffic, so please get your meal at your location.

If you have any questions please contact one of the board members below:

Linda or Ralph Best -706-647-5297

Marcie Bradberry 770-712-7521

Cindy Chapman 706-668-3100

Betty McLeod 706-647-5834

Ken Pullin 706-304-9300

Vanessa Searcy 706-741-8379

Larry Ward – 706-656-3131

