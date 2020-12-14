GRIFFIN HIGH SWITCHES TO REMOTE LEARNING DUE TO COVID-19

Griffin High School Switches to Remote Learning for the Remainder of this Week
Griffin, GA - Two Griffin High School staff members have recently tested positive for
COVID-19. Each of them reported having been in close contact with a number of other staff members. As a precaution, those staff members must be quarantined for 10 days, in accordance with CDC guidelines. The number of staff members quarantined at this time creates a strain on the operational capacity of the school. Due to this diminished operational capacity, Griffin High School students will finish the week in at-home remote learning. End-of-Course (EOC) testing will be rescheduled to a makeup date in January. All students will stay home and engage in at-home remote learning tasks for the remainder of the week
