MID-MONTH COVID-19 UPDATE FOR DECEMBER 15, 2020

As the Holiday COVID-19 surge continues across the country, Georgia is setting record highs in case numbers, hospitalizations, and test positivity rates. Deaths in Georgia are also on the rise but, so far, a long way from the death tolls we saw in August. Upson and the surrounding counties are following close behind the state trends, just like they did during the first and second waves of the virus. The top settings for outbreaks in our area continue to be schools and long-term care facilities, but the epidemiologists are also seeing increasing outbreaks in manufacturing plants and small to medium sized business offices.
Upson County reported 57 new cases for the first half of December, slightly lower than the 63 cases reported the last half of November. New hospitalizations in Upson also dropped slightly from 6 to 4. Upson has maintained zero deathssince the first of November. On the rise is the 2-week test positivity rate which averaged 8.4% for the month of November, and increased to 11.7% for the first half of December.
The combined area including Upson and its bordering counties is trending in line with the state. There was a significant increase in reported cases from 340 the last half of November to 514 the first half of December. Reported new deaths increased from only 1 in the last half of November to 2 deaths during the first half of December. MonroeCounty reported the most new cases at 134 followed by Lamar County with 100 new cases. Talbot County reported the fewest new cases at 17. Lamar and Crawford Counties reported 1 new death each, while all the other counties reported zero deaths.
Test positivity rates place Upson, Lamar and Monroe Counties in the Red Zone, while all the other area counties are in the Yellow Zone. At the end of November Talbot and Meriwether Counties were both in the Green Zone, but have now moved up to the Yellow Zone. Out of Georgia’s 159 counties only 8 counties are currently in the Green Zone.
Upson County
New Cases
New Deaths
New Hosp
Avg 2-wk
March 1 – 31
5
0
April 1 – 15
134
5
April 16 – 30
77
13 (hi)
May 1 – 15
41
10
May 16 – 31
24
6
June 1 – 15
14 (lo)
6
1
June 16 – 30
60
3
0
July 1 – 15
38
2
5
July 16 – 31
78
0 (lo)
4
Aug 1 – 15
153 (hi)
4
9
Aug 16 – 31
37
6
5
Sept 1 – 15
65
4
7
Sept 16 – 30
73
3
7
Oct 1 – 15
29
6
10
6.6%
Oct 16 – 31
16
3
7
4.4%
Nov 1 – 15
35
0 (lo)
1
6.0%
Nov 16 – 30
63
0 (lo)
6
10.9%
Dec 1 – 15
57
0 (lo)
4
11.7%
Source: Daily Reports from GA Dept of Public Health
GEORGIA
New Cases
New Deaths
Avg Daily Hosp
March 1 – 31
4,114
125
April 1 – 15
11,146
451
April 16 – 30
11,004
556
May 1 – 15
10,508
456
1,247
May 16 – 31
10,291(lo)
465
915
June 1 – 15
11,351
441
820 (lo)
June 16 – 30
22,877
311
1,083
July 1 – 15
46,543
286 (lo)
2,279
July 16 – 31
58,518
661
3,098 (hi)
Aug 1 – 15
48,816
917
2,926
Aug 16 – 31
35,303
963 (hi)
2,308
Sept 1 – 15
26,362
766
1,726
Sept 16 – 30
21,193
623
1,381
Oct 1 – 15
18,215
471
1,282
Oct 16 – 31
24,549
487
1,354
Nov 1 – 15
26,159
483
1,535
Nov 16 – 30
35,184
316
1,896
Dec 1 – 15
62,019 (hi)
472
2,603
Source: Daily Reports from GA Dept of Public Health
DECEMBER 1 – 15, 2020
County
New Cases
New Deaths
Zone
Upson
57
0
Red
Pike
59
0
Yellow
Lamar
100
1
Red
Monroe
134
0
Red
Crawford
46
1
Yellow
Taylor
36
0
Yellow
Talbot
17
0
Yellow
Meriwether
65
0
Yellow
Source: Daily Reports from GA Dept of Public Health
8-County Area
New Cases
New Deaths
March 1 – 31
24
0
April 1 – 15
235
10
April 16 – 30
170
18
May 1 – 15
102 (lo)
11
May 16 – 31
164
15
June 1 – 15
112
15
June 16 – 30
239
6
July 1 – 15
348
5
July 16 – 31
516
9
Aug 1 – 15
532 (hi)
23
Aug 16 – 31
359
30 (hi)
Sept 1 – 15
229
14
Sept 16 – 30
265
19
Oct 1 – 15
178
14
Oct 16 – 31
175
8
Nov 1 – 15
235
11
Nov 16 - 30
340
1 (lo)
Dec 1 – 15
514
2
8-County Area = Upson, Pike, Lamar, Monroe,
Crawford, Taylor, Talbot, and Meriwether
Source: Daily Reports from GA Dept of Public Health
