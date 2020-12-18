Friday, December 18, 2020

MID-MONTH COVID-19 UPDATE FOR DECEMBER 15, 2020

From the Georgia Department of Public Health



As the Holiday COVID-19 surge continues across the country, Georgia is setting record highs in case numbers, hospitalizations, and test positivity rates. Deaths in Georgia are also on the rise but, so far, a long way from the death tolls we saw in August. Upson and the surrounding counties are following close behind the state trends, just like they did during the first and second waves of the virus. The top settings for outbreaks in our area continue to be schools and long-term care facilities, but the epidemiologists are also seeing increasing outbreaks in manufacturing plants and small to medium sized business offices.

                                     

Upson County reported 57 new cases for the first half of December, slightly lower than the 63 cases reported the last half of November. New hospitalizations in Upson also dropped slightly from 6 to 4. Upson has maintained zero deathssince the first of November. On the rise is the 2-week test positivity rate which averaged 8.4% for the month of November, and increased to 11.7% for the first half of December.

 

The combined area including Upson and its bordering counties is trending in line with the state. There was a significant increase in reported cases from 340 the last half of November to 514 the first half of December. Reported new deaths increased from only 1 in the last half of November to 2 deaths during the first half of December. MonroeCounty reported the most new cases at 134 followed by Lamar County with 100 new cases. Talbot County reported the fewest new cases at 17Lamar and Crawford Counties reported 1 new death each, while all the other counties reported zero deaths.

 

Test positivity rates place Upson, Lamar and Monroe Counties in the Red Zone, while all the other area counties are in the Yellow Zone. At the end of November Talbot and Meriwether Counties were both in the Green Zone, but have now moved up to the Yellow Zone. Out of Georgia’s 159 counties only 8 counties are currently in the Green Zone. 

 

Upson County

New Cases

New Deaths

New Hosp

Avg 2-wk
Test Pos

 

 

 

 

 

March 1 – 31

5

0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

April 1 – 15

134

5

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

April 16 – 30

77

13 (hi)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

May 1 – 15

41

10

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

May 16 – 31

24

6

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

June 1 – 15

14 (lo)

6

1

 

 

 

 

 

 

June 16 – 30

60

3

0

 

 

 

 

 

 

July 1 – 15

38

2

5

 

 

 

 

 

 

July 16 – 31

78

(lo)

4

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aug 1 – 15

153 (hi)

4

9

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aug 16 – 31

37

6

5

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sept 1 – 15

65

4

7

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sept 16 – 30

73

3

7

 

 

 

 

 

 

Oct 1 – 15

29

6

10

6.6%

 

 

 

 

 

Oct 16 – 31

16

3

7

4.4%

 

 

 

 

 

Nov 1 – 15

35

0 (lo)

1

6.0%

 

 

 

 

 

Nov 16 – 30

63

0 (lo)

6

10.9%

 

 

 

 

 

Dec 1 – 15

57

0 (lo)

4

11.7%

 

 

 

 

 

Source: Daily Reports from GA Dept of Public Health

 


GEORGIA

New Cases

New Deaths

Avg Daily Hosp

 

 

 

 

March 1 – 31

4,114

125

 

 

 

 

 

April 1 – 15

11,146

451

 

 

 

 

 

April 16 – 30

11,004

556

 

 

 

 

 

May 1 – 15

10,508

456

1,247

 

 

 

 

May 16 – 31

10,291(lo)

465

915

 

 

 

 

June 1 – 15

11,351

441

820 (lo)

 

 

 

 

June 16 – 30

22,877

311

1,083

 

 

 

 

July 1 – 15

46,543

286 (lo)

2,279

 

 

 

 

July 16 – 31

58,518

661

3,098 (hi)

 

 

 

 

Aug 1 – 15

48,816

917

2,926

 

 

 

 

Aug 16 – 31

35,303

963 (hi)

2,308

 

 

 

 

Sept 1 – 15

26,362

766

1,726

 

 

 

 

Sept 16 – 30

21,193

623

1,381

 

 

 

 

Oct 1 – 15

18,215

471

1,282

 

 

 

 

Oct 16 – 31

24,549

487

1,354

 

 

 

 

Nov 1 – 15

26,159

483

1,535

 

 

 

 

Nov 16 – 30

35,184

316

1,896

 

 

 

 

Dec 1 – 15

62,019 (hi)

472

2,603

 

 

 

 

Source: Daily Reports from GA Dept of Public Health



DECEMBER 1 – 15, 2020

County

New Cases

New Deaths

Zone

 

 

 

 

Upson

57

0

Red

 

 

 

 

Pike

59

0

Yellow

 

 

 

 

Lamar

100

1

Red

 

 

 

 

Monroe

134

0

Red

 

 

 

 

Crawford

46

1

Yellow

 

 

 

 

Taylor

36

0

Yellow

 

 

 

 

Talbot

17

0

Yellow

 

 

 

 

Meriwether

65

0

Yellow

 

 

 

 

Source: Daily Reports from GA Dept of Public Health

 


8-County Area

New Cases

New Deaths

 

 

 

March 1 – 31

24

0

 

 

 

April 1 – 15

235

10

 

 

 

April 16 – 30

170

18

 

 

 

May 1 – 15

102 (lo)

11

 

 

 

May 16 – 31

164

15

 

 

 

June 1 – 15

112

15

 

 

 

June 16 – 30

239

6

 

 

 

July 1 – 15

348

5

 

 

 

July 16 – 31

516

9

 

 

 

Aug 1 – 15

532 (hi)

23

 

 

 

Aug 16 – 31

359

30 (hi)

 

 

 

Sept 1 – 15

229

14

 

 

 

Sept 16 – 30

265

19

 

 

 

Oct 1 – 15

178

14

 

 

 

Oct 16 – 31

175

8

 

 

 

Nov 1 – 15

235

11

 

 

 

Nov 16 - 30

340

1 (lo)

 

 

 

Dec 1 – 15

514

2

 

 

 

8-County Area = Upson, Pike, Lamar, Monroe,

Crawford, Taylor, Talbot, and Meriwether

Source: Daily Reports from GA Dept of Public Health

