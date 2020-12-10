STATE SENATOR MARTY HARBIN CALLS FOR SPECIAL SESSION OF GEN ASSEMBLY

I am proud to join my colleagues in signing the petition for a special session of the Georgia General Assembly regarding the integrity of our election on November 3, 2020.
As vice-chairman of the Senate Committee on Government Oversight I have the spent the past several weeks diligently working on the senate investigation into irregularities in the voting processes and possible illegal voting and our work continues.
Furthermore, lawsuits in Georgia, Texas, and Pennsylvania are making their way to the Supreme Court. Also, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, at the behest of Governor Kemp, has taken control of over 250 active investigations into credible allegations of fraud. It is imperative that every legal vote be counted and that our elections are not manipulated by illegal votes either foreign or domestic.
A special session of the Georgia General Assembly is an important step in ensuring election integrity, and I have urged my colleagues to join me in this. Whether or not we can get the 3/5 number required for a special session remains to be seen, but we will continue our efforts to seek truth.
Many of the avenues of inquiry I have followed have been a result of constituents reaching out to my office. We have received thousands of emails and phone calls about the presidential election and are trying to respond as quickly as possible to each one while still doing the work of the committee. To any constituent that has yet to receive a reply, please rest assured that your voice is heard, and we will get back to you as soon as possible.
The most pressing issue at hand is to ensure the reelection of Senators Loeffler and Perdue. Not only will we be saving Georgia from the radical socialist agenda, but we will be saving America, as well.
