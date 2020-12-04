Martha Ann McCarty Retires From EMS

Martha Ann will remain in her position as director of Emergency Management for Upson County.
Martha Ann was currently working with Community Ambulance and had previously worked with Upson EMS, Spalding EMS, MidGA Ambulance and MetroAtlanta Ambulance Service as a paramedic. After suffering an injured shoulder and arm in a fall last October, she is still undergoing physical therapy and said that she realized after an intense session today that it was time to, "Let the young folks have it."
After the injury, she and her husband Ken both dealt with the COVID-19 virus.
On a personal note, I've known Martha Ann and Ken for over 50 years now and Upson County is very lucky to have a person as dedicated as she is to protecting her neighbors and friends. I've told her many times that if I ever needed an ambulance, I want to see her getting out of it. There was a lot of reassurance in that thought.
She will be missed.
No comments:
Post a Comment