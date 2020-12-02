SUSPECTED MURDER IN THOMASTON

Upon their arrival they found the resident, Michael Gates, of 121 Wellington Place shot inside the house. EMS responded and the victim was transported to Upson Regional Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased at approximately 1 am.
The GBI crime scene unit was notified by Chief Richardson and responded to the scene to assist TPD investigators. The preliminary investigation indicates that the shooting was a drug related robbery.
Multiple suspects were seen leaving the scene in what is believed to be an older model white or silver Honda.
This is an active investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Police Department at 706-647-5455.
Multiple suspects were seen leaving the scene in what is believed to be an older model white or silver Honda.
This is an active investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Police Department at 706-647-5455.
No comments:
Post a Comment