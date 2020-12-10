GRIFFIN PD MURDER INVESTIGATION

Investigators determined that the victim, Pierre Parrish, 20 years of age of Locust Grove, Georgia had been in the location for several days and that he had suffered multiple gunshot wounds which caused his death.
After conducting numerous investigative activities non-stop throughout the night a suspect was identified and arrested. The suspect has been identified as Cedravious Wilkerson, 17 years of age of Griffin. Wilkerson is currently being held at the Spalding County Jail and will face Malice Murder charges as well as Gang Act charges. Investigators believe that both the suspect and the victim were members or affiliates of the same gang identified as “Sex Murder Money”, a subset of the Bloods street gang.
Investigators are still actively following up on leads and developing information. The Griffin Police department anticipates the arrest and prosecution of others related to this case but this facet of the investigation continues to develop. This incident is yet another example of the dangers of this gang lifestyle which has resulted in another senseless death.
