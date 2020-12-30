NO VISITATION POLICY AT URMC DUE TO COVID SPIKE

NO VISITATION POLICY AT UPSON REGIONAL
Upson Regional Medical Center reports that the spread of COVID-19 in the seven county service area has dramatically increased. Due to the rise in cases, the hospital has updated its visitation policy to “No Visitors,” effective December 27th. Special exceptions may be made for situations such as OB or end of life.
Several of Upson Regional’s clinic locations offer COVID-19 testing, generally with same day results. These include:
Upson Family Medical Center Northside and Southside,
Upson Family Physicians Thomaston, Barnesville and Zebulon, and
Upson OB/GYN.
Appointments are necessary for each location except Northside and Southside Clinics which offer walk-in services only. Upson Regional’s cash price for COVID-19 testing is $115.
The Upson County Health Department offers free drive-through COVID-19 testing every Wednesday from 9 am to 2 pm in the lower level parking deck at Upson Regional. Preregistration is strongly recommended but not mandatory. Due to an increase in demand for testing, the average turnaround time for lab results is 2 to 4 days.
