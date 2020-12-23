COVID-19 RISK ASSESSMENT FOR HOLIDAY GATHERINGS

Middle Georgia’s District 4 Public Health reports a surge in COVID-19 positive cases, hospitalizations and deaths in our area, with all 12 counties surpassing their predicted positive cases for December. As you prepare for Christmas this week and New Year’s next week, the safest way to celebrate the holidays is at home with the people who live with you. Travel and gatherings with family and friends who do not live with you can increase your chances of getting or spreading COVID-19.
Using Georgia Tech’s Risk Assessment Planning Tool for gatherings of different sizes, if you live in Upson County and have a gathering of 25 people, there is a 56% estimated chance that at least one person at your gathering will be COVID-positive. At Thanksgiving the estimated chance with 25 people was much less at 29%.
If the gathering in Upson County is reduced from 25 to 10 people, the risk drops to 28%; however, this is still more than double the 13% risk factor for the same number of people at Thanksgiving.
The Department of Health encourages you not to let your guard down over the holidays. Continue to practice COVID Basics: wear a mask, stay 6 feet apart, wash your hands, and avoid crowds.
