3RD DISTRICT G-DOT ENGINEER MICHAEL PRESLEY HONORED

Thomaston, Georgia - At its 2020 virtual Annual Meeting today, the Georgia Institute of Transportation Engineers presented Michael Presley of Thomaston with the Carl Bevins Distinguished Service Award. Presley has served the Georgia Department of Transportation's District 3/West Central region as district engineer since 2015. In total, he has worked with distinction at the Georgia DOT for 26 years.
The award is named for Georgia's first traffic operations engineer and recognizes the work of outstanding professional engineers who have focused on traffic operations or transportation throughout their careers. At today's ceremony, Presley was cited for consistently promoting leading-edge, modern traffic operations, highlighting transportation safety and maintaining an attitude of continuous improvement. Under his leadership, District 3 was the first Georgia DOT region to install and administer a traffic management center outside of Atlanta. His support of innovative intersections and improved signal operations has greatly benefited the West Central Georgia region, making it a model for other regions and municipalities across the state.
