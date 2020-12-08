MONTHLY COVID-19 UPDATE FOR NOVEMBER 2020

From the Georgia Department of Public Health (https://dph.georgia.gov)
Coronavirus trends for Upson and its bordering counties show new cases and test positivity rates on the rise, but hospitalizations and deaths declining. District 4 Public Health attributes the rise in cases to non-adherence to COVID Basics and small to medium size gatherings.
Upson County reported 98 new cases in November, more than double the cases in October, but still lower than the case numbers for July, August and September. There were zero deaths reported for the whole month, the first time this has happened since the beginning of the pandemic. New hospitalizations have decreased to 7, the lowest since June. The test positivity rate has been steadily increasing, with the 2-week positivity at only 4.2% on November 1st, jumping to 13% on November 30th. Upson is now one of 42 of Georgia’s 159 counties classified in the Red Zone.
For the combined area including Upson and its bordering counties, cases increased from 353 last month to 575 for November. Deaths decreased from 22 to 12, marking the lowest death toll since March. Monroe County had the highest number of new cases at 144, followed by Lamar County at 124. Talbot County had the fewest cases at 25. Monroe County had the highest number of new deaths at 4. Three counties reported zero deaths: Upson, Crawfordand Talbot.
Upson County
New Cases
New Deaths
New Hosp.
Avg Test Pos
March 2020
5
0
April 2020
211 (hi)
18 (hi)
May 2020
65
16
June 2020
74
9
1
July 2020
116
2
9
Aug 2020
190
10
14
Sept 2020
138
7
14
Oct 2020
45 (lo)
9
17
5.4%
Nov 2020
98
0 (lo)
7
8.4%
Source: Daily Reports from GA Dept of Public Health
8-County Area
New Cases
New Deaths
March 2020
24
0
April 2020
405
28
May 2020
266 (lo)
26
June 2020
351
21
July 2020
864
14
Aug 2020
891 (hi)
53 (hi)
Sept 2020
494
33
Oct 2020
353
22
Nov 2020
575
12 (lo)
8-County Area = Upson, Pike, Lamar, Monroe,
Crawford, Taylor, Talbot, and Meriwether
NOVEMBER 2020
County
New Cases
New Deaths
Upson
98
0
Pike
73
1
Lamar
124
3
Monroe
144
4
Crawford
34
0
Taylor
40
1
Talbot
25
0
Meriwether
37
3
