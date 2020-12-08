Tuesday, December 8, 2020

MONTHLY COVID-19 UPDATE FOR NOVEMBER 2020

 From the Georgia Department of Public Health (https://dph.georgia.gov)

 

Coronavirus trends for Upson and its bordering counties show new cases and test positivity rates on the rise, but hospitalizations and deaths declining. District 4 Public Health attributes the rise in cases to non-adherence to COVID Basics and small to medium size gatherings.

 

Upson County reported 98 new cases in November, more than double the cases in October, but still lower than the case numbers for July, August and September. There were zero deaths reported for the whole month, the first time this has happened since the beginning of the pandemic. New hospitalizations have decreased to 7, the lowest since June. The test positivity rate has been steadily increasing, with the 2-week positivity at only 4.2% on November 1st, jumping to 13% on November 30th. Upson is now one of 42 of Georgia’s 159 counties classified in the Red Zone.

 

For the combined area including Upson and its bordering countiescases increased from 353 last month to 575 for November. Deaths decreased from 22 to 12, marking the lowest death toll since March. Monroe County had the highest number of new cases at 144, followed by Lamar County at 124. Talbot County had the fewest cases at 25. Monroe County had the highest number of new deaths at 4. Three counties reported zero deaths: UpsonCrawfordand Talbot.

 

The full report

Upson County

New Cases

New Deaths

New Hosp.

Avg Test Pos

 

 

 

 

 

March 2020

5

0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

April 2020

211 (hi)

18 (hi)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

May 2020

65

16

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

June 2020

74

9

1

 

 

 

 

 

 

July 2020

116

2

9

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aug 2020

190

10

14

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sept 2020

138

7

14

 

 

 

 

 

 

Oct 2020

45 (lo)

9

17

5.4%

 

 

 

 

 

Nov 2020

98

0 (lo)

7

8.4%

 

 

 

 

 

Source: Daily Reports from GA Dept of Public Health

 

 

8-County Area

New Cases

New Deaths

 

 

 

March 2020

24

0

 

 

 

April 2020

405

28

 

 

 

May 2020

266 (lo)

26

 

 

 

June 2020

351

21

 

 

 

July 2020

864

14

 

 

 

Aug 2020

891 (hi)

53 (hi)

 

 

 

Sept 2020

494

33

 

 

 

Oct 2020

353

22

 

 

 

Nov 2020

575

12 (lo)

 

 

 

8-County Area = Upson, Pike, Lamar, Monroe,

Crawford, Taylor, Talbot, and Meriwether

Source: Daily Reports from GA Dept of Public Health

 

 

NOVEMBER 2020

County

New Cases

New Deaths

 

 

 

Upson

98

0

 

 

 

Pike

73

1

 

 

 

Lamar

124

3

 

 

 

Monroe

144

4

 

 

 

Crawford

34

0

 

 

 

Taylor

40

1

 

 

 

Talbot

25

0

 

 

 

Meriwether

37

3

 

 

 

Source: Daily Reports from GA Dept of Public Health

Posted by WTGA AM & FM at 12:02 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)