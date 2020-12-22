2020 EMPTY STOCKING FUND REPORT

This year’s Empty stocking fund was amazing. Regardless of COVID19 and by taking precautions, We were able to help 142 families with over 300 children in our community. We also had successfully toy drives thanks to the Upson County Extension office, Thomaston Ford and Thomaston Walmart. The turnout of volunteers this year was unbelievable and a blessing! This year we held a drive through pick up at the Shiloh church gym for families to receive their boxes, due to COVID. We are definitely proud of and thankful for everyone who put in all the hard work, time and donations to make it possible this year. A special thank you to Heritage pregnancy center for being the application site and to Shiloh Church for being our main site to host the ESF.
Thank you,
Heather Blackmon
