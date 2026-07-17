UPSON SHERIFF KILGORE REPORTS ON AIRCRAFT EMERGENCY LANDING

News Release
On July 17,2026 at just after 1:00 pm a World War II era vintage￼ Vultee BT 13 A aircraft landed on Hwy 19 south near John B Gordon Road. In Upson County. This location is approximately 5 1/2 miles south of Thomaston. The aircraft landed after experiencing mechanical problems. It was en route from Punta Gorda Florida to a vintage airshow in Oshkosh Wisconsin.
There were no injuries and the aircraft was easily pushed out of the roadway by Deputy’s on the scene
Work is ongoing to determine how to safely remove the aircraft from this location
Dan Kilgore, ￼Sheriff
July 17, 2026
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