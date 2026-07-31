STATE HOUSE MEMBER CAMP TO CHAIR LEGISLATIVE EVENT 2027

Chair Beth Camp, President Pro Tempore Larry Walker Accept Host State Gavel for 2027 NCSL Legislative Summit in Atlanta
ATLANTA – State Representative Beth Camp (R-Concord) recently attended the 2026 National Conference of State Legislatures’ (NCSL) Legislative Summit in Chicago, where she joined Senate President Pro Tempore Larry Walker III (R-Perry) onstage during NCSL’s closing general session ceremony to accept NCSL’s host state gavel from Illinois Senate President Don Harmon, Illinois Speaker of the House Emanuel Welch and Illinois House Assistant Majority Leader Marcus C. Evans, Jr. This ceremony symbolizes the transition to Georgia as the next Legislative Summit host state, and the 2027 Legislative Summit will take place in Atlanta from August 9 – 11, 2027.
“Georgia is thrilled to be next year’s host state for the 2027 NCSL Legislative Summit and to welcome thousands of legislators and legislative staff from across the country and territories as we showcase all that our great State of Georgia has to offer,” said Chair Camp. “As a member of NCSL’s Executive Committee, it was an honor to join Senate President Pro Tem Larry Walker onstage in Chicago to accept the ceremonial gavel, signifying the transition of power from this year’s host State of Illinois to the State of Georgia as we gear up to host the 2027 NCSL Legislative Summit in Atlanta.”
NCSL’s Legislative Summit brings together state legislators and legislative staff from all 50 states and U.S. territories for three days of collaboration, innovation and bipartisan dialogue. It is the largest meeting of state legislators and legislative staff in the nation.
NCSL, created by state legislators and legislative staff in 1975, serves America’s 50 states, commonwealths, territories and the District of Columbia. Every state legislator and staffer is a member of the organization and has complete access to the latest in bipartisan policy research, training resources and technical assistance tailored specifically to their needs. NCSL offers members a variety of opportunities to connect and collaborate, notably at its signature event, the NCSL Legislative Summit.
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