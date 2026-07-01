RULES FOR THOMASTON CHESS TOURNAMENT

COFFEE SHOP SUMMER CHESS SERIES
BLITZ SWISS CHESS TOURNAMENT
WHOLESOME BOWLS COFFEE SHOP
105 South Center Street, Thomaston, GA
(762) 319-9119 or (706) 271-5944
Wednesday, July 8, 2026 at 4PM
RULES
1. Due to space limitations the tournament is limited to the first twelve
(12) players to sign up.
2. This is not a United States Chess Federation (USCF) rated event and
no USCF membership is required to play in the tournament. It is
open to all.
3. There is no cost to play. Just sign up at the store or call it in.
Registration closes 10 minutes before the start of the first round.
4. This is an open “Blitz” chess format tournament. (5 minutes per side
with a 5 second increment)
5. This will be a Swiss-system tournament (This is a competition
format in which contestants are paired using rules designed to ensure
that each competitor plays opponents with a similar running score
without playing the same opponent more than once. Match pairing for
each round is done after the previous round has ended and depends
on its results.)
6. There will be five (5) rounds. Every player will play in each
round. Round Times: Round 1: 4:00 PM; Round 2: 4:20 PM; Round
3: 4.40 PM; Round 4: 5:00 PM; Round 5: 5:20 PM.
7. Each Win earns one point. A Loss earns no points. A draw earns ½
point for each player.
8. The player with the highest score after five rounds wins the
tournament.
9. Players are not required to record their scores but may do so. Score
sheets and pencils will be provided.
10. Boards and clocks will be provided.
11. No requested Byes are allowed.
12. No withdrawals permitted after tournament begins. Rounds missed
will be deemed forfeited and counted as losses.
PRIZES
Gold, Silver, and Bronze medals will be awarded to the First, Second, and
Third place winners. Also free smoothies to the medalists courtesy of the
Wholesome Bowls Coffee Shop.*
*This tournament is sponsored by the Thomaston Chess Club and the
Kings Army Chess Club who will provide the medals
No comments:
Post a Comment