Wednesday, July 1, 2026

RULES FOR THOMASTON CHESS TOURNAMENT

 COFFEE SHOP SUMMER CHESS SERIES

BLITZ SWISS CHESS TOURNAMENT

WHOLESOME BOWLS COFFEE SHOP

105 South Center Street, Thomaston, GA

(762) 319-9119 or (706) 271-5944

Wednesday, July 8, 2026 at 4PM

RULES

1. Due to space limitations the tournament is limited to the first twelve 

(12) players to sign up.

2. This is not a United States Chess Federation (USCF) rated event and 

no USCF membership is required to play in the tournament. It is 

open to all.

3. There is no cost to play. Just sign up at the store or call it in. 

Registration closes 10 minutes before the start of the first round. 

4. This is an open “Blitz” chess format tournament. (5 minutes per side 

with a 5 second increment)

5. This will be a Swiss-system tournament (This is a competition 

format in which contestants are paired using rules designed to ensure 

that each competitor plays opponents with a similar running score 

without playing the same opponent more than once. Match pairing for 

each round is done after the previous round has ended and depends 

on its results.)

6. There will be five (5) rounds. Every player will play in each 

round. Round Times: Round 1: 4:00 PM; Round 2: 4:20 PM; Round 

3: 4.40 PM; Round 4: 5:00 PM; Round 5: 5:20 PM.

7. Each Win earns one point. A Loss earns no points. A draw earns ½ 

point for each player.

8. The player with the highest score after five rounds wins the 

tournament. 

9. Players are not required to record their scores but may do so. Score 

sheets and pencils will be provided.

10. Boards and clocks will be provided.

11. No requested Byes are allowed.

12. No withdrawals permitted after tournament begins. Rounds missed 

will be deemed forfeited and counted as losses.

PRIZES

Gold, Silver, and Bronze medals will be awarded to the First, Second, and 

Third place winners. Also free smoothies to the medalists courtesy of the 

Wholesome Bowls Coffee Shop.*

*This tournament is sponsored by the Thomaston Chess Club and the 

Kings Army Chess Club who will provide the medals 

Posted by WTGA AM & FM at 10:06 AM

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